PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) Insider Robert Strobo Sells 7,143 Shares

PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Free Report) insider Robert Strobo sold 7,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.77, for a total transaction of $12,643.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,587.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Robert Strobo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 1st, Robert Strobo sold 8,299 shares of PaySign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.88, for a total value of $15,602.12.

PaySign Price Performance

PaySign stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.87. 100,098 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,599. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.35 and a beta of 0.99. PaySign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.74 and a 52-week high of $3.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PAYS. TheStreet cut shares of PaySign from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of PaySign from $4.50 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of PaySign in a report on Monday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in PaySign by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,437,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 34,843 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in PaySign by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,256,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 28,700 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in PaySign during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,175,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. grew its position in shares of PaySign by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 379,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 3,951 shares during the period. Finally, Newport Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PaySign in the 1st quarter worth about $969,000. 14.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PaySign Company Profile

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card products and processing services under the PaySign brand for corporate, consumer, and government applications. It offers various services, such as transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a card processing platform.

