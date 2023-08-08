PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $47.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $41.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PBF Energy has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $50.00.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PBF

PBF Energy Price Performance

Shares of PBF stock traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.40. 1,843,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,702,028. PBF Energy has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $49.00. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.47.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.07. PBF Energy had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 42.15%. The company had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.58 EPS. PBF Energy’s revenue was down 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PBF Energy will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

PBF Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in PBF Energy by 51.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in PBF Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PBF Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in PBF Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in PBF Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 82.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PBF Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refinery and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment involves refining crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.