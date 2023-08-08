PDS Biotechnology (PDSB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.01). On average, analysts expect PDS Biotechnology to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PDS Biotechnology stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.23. The company had a trading volume of 59,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,385. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 16.46 and a quick ratio of 16.46. PDS Biotechnology has a one year low of $2.89 and a one year high of $13.65. The firm has a market cap of $161.19 million, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.74.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in PDS Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at $5,958,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in PDS Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,362,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in PDS Biotechnology by 49.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 665,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after acquiring an additional 220,300 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 1,350.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 223,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 208,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in PDS Biotechnology by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 496,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,553,000 after purchasing an additional 198,257 shares during the last quarter. 24.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

About PDS Biotechnology

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, and human papillomavirus associated malignancies.

