Pearson plc (PSON) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 10th

Pearson plc (LON:PSON – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share on Monday, September 18th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Pearson Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of PSON opened at GBX 853.40 ($10.91) on Tuesday. Pearson has a 52 week low of GBX 749.40 ($9.58) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,006.29 ($12.86). The firm has a market cap of £6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,556.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 832.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 851.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Get Pearson alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,230 ($15.72) target price on shares of Pearson in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,140 ($14.57) price target on shares of Pearson in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,015 ($12.97).

About Pearson

(Get Free Report)

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.