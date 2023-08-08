PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

PEDEVCO Stock Performance

Shares of PEDEVCO stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.91. 31,013 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,216. PEDEVCO has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $1.31.

PEDEVCO Company Profile

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas. PEDEVCO Corp. is a subsidiary of SK Energy LLC.

