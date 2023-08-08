PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
PEDEVCO Stock Performance
Shares of PEDEVCO stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.91. 31,013 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,216. PEDEVCO has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $1.31.
PEDEVCO Company Profile
