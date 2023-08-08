PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Posted by on Aug 8th, 2023

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSE:PEDGet Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

PEDEVCO Stock Performance

Shares of PEDEVCO stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.91. 31,013 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,216. PEDEVCO has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $1.31.

PEDEVCO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas. PEDEVCO Corp. is a subsidiary of SK Energy LLC.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PEDEVCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PEDEVCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.