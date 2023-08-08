Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Price Target Cut to C$50.00

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on PBA. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a "hold" rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Pembina Pipeline from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $50.14.

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $30.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 468,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,023. The company has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.36. Pembina Pipeline has a 52 week low of $29.59 and a 52 week high of $38.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 28.87%. Equities analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,666,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the second quarter worth $28,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 11.4% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,656,291 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $83,514,000 after acquiring an additional 271,057 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 2.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 206,516 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,493,000 after acquiring an additional 4,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 146.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

