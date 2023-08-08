Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) PT Lowered to C$50.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$51.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. CSFB upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$51.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, ATB Capital set a C$53.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$50.62.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on PPL

Pembina Pipeline Trading Up 1.2 %

Pembina Pipeline Dividend Announcement

Pembina Pipeline stock opened at C$41.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.14, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$41.33 and its 200-day moving average price is C$43.47. Pembina Pipeline has a 1 year low of C$39.70 and a 1 year high of C$49.62. The stock has a market cap of C$22.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.668 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.47%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.27%.

About Pembina Pipeline

(Get Free Report)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.