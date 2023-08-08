Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Invests $692,000 in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 242.7% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 281 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 118.1% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1,086.2% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 64.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total value of $823,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,071 shares in the company, valued at $758,875.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Republic Services Stock Performance

Shares of RSG traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $148.89. 1,013,601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,307,715. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.58 and a twelve month high of $156.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $47.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.90.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Republic Services from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Republic Services from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Republic Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Republic Services from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Republic Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on RSG

Republic Services Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.