Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. reduced its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,205,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Sysco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Sysco by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Sysco from $94.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sysco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sysco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.91.

Sysco Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE SYY traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $74.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,392,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,436,334. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $69.22 and a 52-week high of $87.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The stock has a market cap of $37.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.96.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 133.27%. The firm had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

