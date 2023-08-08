Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Sells 1,100 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 42.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Graypoint LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in General Dynamics by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii lifted its position in General Dynamics by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 9,736 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its stake in General Dynamics by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 2,474 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of General Dynamics stock traded up $3.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $227.19. 1,021,355 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,214,640. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.90. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $202.35 and a 1 year high of $256.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.79.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.11. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 43.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other news, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 13,500 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.46, for a total transaction of $3,043,710.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,955,637.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $248.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on General Dynamics from $244.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.38.

General Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

