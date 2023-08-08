Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Sells 125 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. reduced its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in J. M. Smucker by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,666,000 after buying an additional 162,944 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,253,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,401,000 after acquiring an additional 45,838 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 85,116.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,102,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099,830 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 8.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,525,000 after acquiring an additional 139,158 shares during the period. Finally, Edmp Inc. raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 15,418.9% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,728,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,911,000 after buying an additional 1,717,816 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on J. M. Smucker from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on J. M. Smucker from $168.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.42.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 19,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.95, for a total value of $2,974,573.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 623,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,756,779.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 19,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.95, for a total value of $2,974,573.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 623,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,756,779.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John P. Brase sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.86, for a total value of $1,488,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,349,010.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,550 shares of company stock valued at $6,443,176 in the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

J. M. Smucker Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of SJM stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $149.13. The company had a trading volume of 549,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,957. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.36. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $132.40 and a 52-week high of $163.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.23. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This is a boost from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -438.71%.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

