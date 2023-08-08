Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Sells 2,600 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. decreased its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 24.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,254 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter worth $26,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 914,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,595,000 after purchasing an additional 54,121 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

TD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 15th. CIBC upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.83.

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $64.79. 635,272 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,295,381. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.90. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $55.43 and a one year high of $70.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The bank reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 15.51%. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a $0.709 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 48.66%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

