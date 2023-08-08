Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Sells 600 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. cut its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CL shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.33.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $76.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,459,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,919,320. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.43, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.40 and a 200 day moving average of $75.82. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $67.84 and a 52-week high of $83.81.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 386.76% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 106.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 5,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.81, for a total transaction of $460,859.43. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,828.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 5,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.81, for a total transaction of $460,859.43. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,828.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 21,677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $1,684,086.13. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,384 shares in the company, valued at $495,972.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 65,781 shares of company stock worth $5,224,409. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Stories

