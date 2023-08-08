Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Shares Sold by Private Management Group Inc.

Private Management Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 394,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,249 shares during the period. Penske Automotive Group accounts for about 2.5% of Private Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $55,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 462.1% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. 29.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penske Automotive Group Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Penske Automotive Group stock traded down $2.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $165.40. 114,333 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,173. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.49 and a twelve month high of $180.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

Penske Automotive Group ( NYSE:PAG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $7.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 4.30%. Penske Automotive Group’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.93 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 16.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is 15.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PAG. StockNews.com raised Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 17th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $175.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America boosted their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $175.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $156.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.80.

Insider Activity at Penske Automotive Group

In related news, EVP Shane M. Spradlin sold 3,284 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.22, for a total value of $463,766.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,648,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Shane M. Spradlin sold 3,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.22, for a total transaction of $463,766.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,648,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle Hulgrave sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $290,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,834 shares in the company, valued at $2,878,508.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 46.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

