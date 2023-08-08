PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC trimmed its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its position in PepsiCo by 604.0% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on PEP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $2.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $186.89. The company had a trading volume of 3,323,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,704,405. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.98 and a twelve month high of $196.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.52.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 88.62%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

