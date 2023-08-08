Perpetual Energy (OTCMKTS:PMGYF) Given New C$0.50 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Perpetual Energy (OTCMKTS:PMGYF – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$0.45 to C$0.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Perpetual Energy Price Performance

Perpetual Energy stock remained flat at $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.41 and its 200-day moving average is $0.45. Perpetual Energy has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $1.02.

About Perpetual Energy

Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Canada. The company's portfolio of assets includes liquids-rich natural gas assets located in deep basin of west central Alberta; heavy crude oil and shallow conventional natural gas assets in Eastern Alberta; and undeveloped bitumen leases located in Northern Alberta.

