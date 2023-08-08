Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.50-$2.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.76 billion-$4.94 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.83 billion. Perrigo also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.50-2.70 EPS.

Perrigo Trading Up 8.5 %

Shares of NYSE PRGO traded up $3.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.94. 2,381,888 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,100,843. Perrigo has a 12-month low of $30.78 and a 12-month high of $43.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of -40.90 and a beta of 0.80.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Perrigo will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Perrigo Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.273 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is presently -113.54%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Perrigo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $48.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Perrigo

In other Perrigo news, CEO Murray S. Kessler sold 197,646 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $7,065,844.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,381. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.06 per share, for a total transaction of $330,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,559.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Murray S. Kessler sold 197,646 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $7,065,844.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,381. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perrigo

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Perrigo during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Perrigo by 345.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Perrigo by 5,903.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its stake in Perrigo by 117.0% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 14,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Perrigo by 109.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in Ireland, the United States, France, Belgium, China, the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, Australia, Greece, and Spain. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments.

