Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.09, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. Perrigo’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Perrigo updated its FY23 guidance to $2.50-2.70 EPS.

Perrigo Price Performance

NYSE PRGO opened at $36.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.33 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.52. Perrigo has a 52-week low of $30.78 and a 52-week high of $43.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.25.

Perrigo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.273 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is presently -113.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Perrigo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Svend Andersen bought 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.41 per share, with a total value of $96,889.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,296,636.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Perrigo news, CEO Murray S. Kessler sold 197,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $7,065,844.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,381. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Svend Andersen bought 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.41 per share, for a total transaction of $96,889.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 68,741 shares in the company, valued at $2,296,636.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perrigo

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGO. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 345.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Perrigo by 5,903.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 117.0% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 14,981 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Perrigo by 109.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in Ireland, the United States, France, Belgium, China, the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, Australia, Greece, and Spain. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments.

