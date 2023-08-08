Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Price Target Raised to $136.00

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $130.00 to $136.00 in a report published on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PSX. StockNews.com cut shares of Phillips 66 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $106.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $124.77.

Shares of PSX traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $111.54. The stock had a trading volume of 799,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,425,728. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.98. The company has a market cap of $51.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.37. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $74.02 and a 1-year high of $113.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $35.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 6.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 13.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.22%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSX. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Country Trust Bank grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 1,315.8% during the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 504.0% during the first quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

