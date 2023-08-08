Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $39.00 to $44.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. traded as high as $36.09 and last traded at $36.01, with a volume of 898034 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.99.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on PECO. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.33.

In other Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. news, Director Leslie T. Chao purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.18 per share, for a total transaction of $291,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,426 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,530.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG bought a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $571,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 5,060.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 666,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,713,000 after acquiring an additional 653,553 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the second quarter worth about $3,519,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 12.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 63,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 6,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 9.4% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 24,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.42.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

