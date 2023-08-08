Phillips Financial Management LLC Boosts Position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

Phillips Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 242,282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,640 shares during the quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF were worth $5,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAR. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 3,195.6% in the first quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,419,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,503,000 after buying an additional 1,376,316 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 158.7% in the first quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 1,052,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,617,000 after purchasing an additional 645,590 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,354,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,096,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 4,884.0% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 475,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,209,000 after purchasing an additional 465,545 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAR traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.37. The company had a trading volume of 22,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,223. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $692.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 0.93. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.12 and a fifty-two week high of $25.94.

About Dimensional US Real Estate ETF

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

