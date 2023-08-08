Phillips Financial Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

Phillips Financial Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF were worth $2,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 81.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $90,000.

NYSEARCA:DFNM traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,261. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $46.44 and a 12 month high of $48.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.60 and a 200-day moving average of $47.87.

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

