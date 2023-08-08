Phillips Financial Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Phillips Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 351,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,222 shares during the quarter. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF accounts for 1.6% of Phillips Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Phillips Financial Management LLC owned about 0.35% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $16,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ISTB. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 192.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,332,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,328,000 after buying an additional 1,536,150 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 312.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,361,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,237,000 after buying an additional 1,031,577 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 27.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,871,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,295,000 after buying an additional 400,996 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 7,530,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,124,000 after buying an additional 372,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 314.5% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 440,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,452,000 after buying an additional 334,144 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.71. 145,159 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 700,864. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.98. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $45.60 and a 12 month high of $47.72.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1159 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

