Phillips Financial Management LLC Grows Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,040 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth $27,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 69.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Home Depot from $327.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Home Depot from $325.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Argus dropped their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $2.88 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $326.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,086,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,909,066. The company has a market cap of $328.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $265.61 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $309.77 and its 200 day moving average is $302.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.94%.

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.