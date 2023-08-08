Phillips Financial Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Phillips Financial Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $3,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 104.8% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 792.9% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 254.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of VMBS traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.42. The company had a trading volume of 345,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,407. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.33 and a fifty-two week high of $48.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.24.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.