Phillips Financial Management LLC Has $1.09 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Phillips Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 730 shares during the quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 13,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 155,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 267,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,556,000 after purchasing an additional 47,562 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $405,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 60,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after purchasing an additional 7,481 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHM traded down $0.88 on Tuesday, hitting $71.96. The company had a trading volume of 110,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,322. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.12. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $59.74 and a 1-year high of $74.30. The stock has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

