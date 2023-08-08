Phillips Financial Management LLC Has $7.11 Million Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Phillips Financial Management LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,138 shares during the quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC owned 0.19% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $7,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF stock traded down $1.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $157.83. 34,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,979. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $121.30 and a twelve month high of $162.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $155.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.