Phillips Financial Management LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,448 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,174 shares during the quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $3,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTEB. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.64. 1,285,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,257,415. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.20. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.38 and a 12-month high of $51.11.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

