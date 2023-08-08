Phillips Financial Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Phillips Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,066 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

VDE stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.44. The stock had a trading volume of 212,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,962. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.33. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $97.60 and a 52-week high of $132.63.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

