Phillips Financial Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Phillips Financial Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,658 shares during the quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $8,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSV. Capital Performance Advisors LLP increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 17,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 10,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 5,105,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,498,000 after purchasing an additional 264,044 shares during the last quarter. Chandler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,355,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 29,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 8,030 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $75.67. 1,173,462 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,884,165. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.03 and a 12 month high of $77.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.92.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

