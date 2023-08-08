Picton Mahoney Asset Management Acquires 2,500 Shares of KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KCCA)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KCCA – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $254,000.

Get KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF alerts:

KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:KCCA opened at $28.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.20 million, a P/E ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.18. KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $21.15 and a 1-year high of $29.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.53.

KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF Company Profile

The KraneShares California Carbon Allowance ETF (KCCA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IHS Markit Carbon CCA index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted CCA carbon credit futures index. KCCA was launched on Oct 5, 2021 and is managed by KraneShares.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KCCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KCCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.