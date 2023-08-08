Picton Mahoney Asset Management Acquires 26,240 Shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) by 100.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,240 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWZ. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 124.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA EWZ opened at $32.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.63. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $34.59.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

