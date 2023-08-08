Picton Mahoney Asset Management Acquires 35,219 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 1,193.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,170 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,219 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 12.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 350,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,314,000 after purchasing an additional 39,693 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $1,672,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 12.3% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 9.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,611,000 after acquiring an additional 16,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,121 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Wedbush raised their target price on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on Micron Technology from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.43.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 45,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $3,221,466.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 150,086 shares in the company, valued at $10,636,594.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 45,456 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $3,221,466.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 150,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,636,594.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 42,667 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $2,988,823.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 208,987 shares in the company, valued at $14,639,539.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 141,810 shares of company stock valued at $9,855,860. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $69.38 on Tuesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.43 and a twelve month high of $74.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.73.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $0.18. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.07 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -17.16%.

Micron Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

