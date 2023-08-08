Picton Mahoney Asset Management Boosts Stake in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) by 55.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,085 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Elastic were worth $2,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 418.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Elastic during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Elastic by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in Elastic by 2,063.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ESTC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Elastic from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Elastic from $71.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on Elastic from $70.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Elastic from $75.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Elastic from $76.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Elastic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.19.

Insider Activity at Elastic

In other Elastic news, CTO Shay Banon sold 151,994 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.43, for a total transaction of $10,704,937.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,093,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,050,137.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 10,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total transaction of $753,950.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,399,284.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Shay Banon sold 151,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.43, for a total transaction of $10,704,937.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,093,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,050,137.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 372,694 shares of company stock worth $25,962,227. Company insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE ESTC opened at $62.41 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. Elastic has a 1-year low of $46.18 and a 1-year high of $91.30.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $279.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.63 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 22.09% and a negative return on equity of 46.49%. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.64) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elastic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

Featured Stories

