Picton Mahoney Asset Management Buys Shares of 143,710 Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 143,710 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,188,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BSX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 112,306.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,661,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $863,475,000 after acquiring an additional 18,645,058 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $632,520,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $138,969,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,430,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $240,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 23,393,853 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,082,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $616,812.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,571,814.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $616,812.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,584 shares in the company, valued at $3,571,814.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total transaction of $360,298.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,453 shares in the company, valued at $938,971.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 93,378 shares of company stock valued at $4,993,445. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on BSX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.35.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BSX traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $50.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,710,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,090,045. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.47. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $37.74 and a 52-week high of $54.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.25, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.79.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Further Reading

