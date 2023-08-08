Picton Mahoney Asset Management Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $176,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the 1st quarter worth $3,501,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 817,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,802,000 after purchasing an additional 107,108 shares in the last quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 14.2% in the first quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC now owns 67,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 8,415 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 279,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,750,000 after purchasing an additional 8,062 shares during the last quarter. 55.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EWH stock opened at $19.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.43 and a 200 day moving average of $20.30. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a twelve month low of $16.04 and a twelve month high of $22.65.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

