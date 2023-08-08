Picton Mahoney Asset Management Grows Position in ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Free Report) by 19.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 652,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,883 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in ReNew Energy Global were worth $3,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNW. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in ReNew Energy Global by 665.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,738,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381,013 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 3,658,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,124,000 after buying an additional 555,907 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 8,374,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,061,000 after buying an additional 212,982 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 381,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after buying an additional 195,332 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 2,782.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 129,147 shares during the period. 33.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on ReNew Energy Global from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised ReNew Energy Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th.

RNW stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.01. 200,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 873,321. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.48. ReNew Energy Global Plc has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $7.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95.

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through Wind Power and Solar Power segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

