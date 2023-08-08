Picton Mahoney Asset Management Grows Stock Holdings in CSLM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CSLM)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of CSLM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CSLM – Free Report) by 363.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 463,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 363,000 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in CSLM Acquisition were worth $4,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp purchased a new position in CSLM Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in CSLM Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CSLM Acquisition by 98.6% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 146,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 72,912 shares during the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in CSLM Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,681,000. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in CSLM Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,310,000. 69.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CSLM remained flat at $10.61 during mid-day trading on Monday. 23 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,050. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.39. CSLM Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $11.76.

CSLM Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on companies operating in the technology, digital media, e-commerce, financial technology, or digital services sectors.

