Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has $1.92 Million Stock Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management reduced its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,760 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RMD. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ResMed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 3,940.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 34.6% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 63.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ResMed Stock Performance

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $186.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $178.16 and a twelve month high of $247.65. The stock has a market cap of $27.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $216.99 and its 200 day moving average is $219.92.

ResMed Increases Dividend

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 21.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is a boost from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on RMD. UBS Group began coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Monday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of ResMed from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Mizuho started coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ResMed from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $262.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ResMed has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.43.

Insider Transactions at ResMed

In related news, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,703,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,703,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.85, for a total transaction of $349,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 255,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,382,804.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,075 shares of company stock valued at $5,374,291 in the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

