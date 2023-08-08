Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has $3.01 Million Stock Position in 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Free Report) by 76.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,841 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in 89bio were worth $3,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in 89bio during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in 89bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in 89bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of 89bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of 89bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 97.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

89bio stock opened at $15.83 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.02. 89bio, Inc. has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $22.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 20.56 and a quick ratio of 20.56.

In related news, CEO Rohan Palekar sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,739,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Kathleen Laporte sold 12,500 shares of 89bio stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total value of $235,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Rohan Palekar sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,739,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,750 shares of company stock valued at $646,938. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on ETNB. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of 89bio from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of 89bio from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on 89bio in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on 89bio from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.13.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

