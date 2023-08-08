Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has $4.30 Million Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management decreased its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $4,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 4,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Financial Services boosted its position in Analog Devices by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 3,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of ADI traded up $1.75 on Monday, reaching $190.10. 2,035,181 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,417,744. The firm has a market cap of $95.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.48 and a 12 month high of $200.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $189.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.52.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 28.16%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on ADI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.83.

Read Our Latest Report on ADI

Insider Activity

In other Analog Devices news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 30,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.75, for a total value of $5,896,415.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,458 shares in the company, valued at $5,292,529.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Analog Devices news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 30,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.75, for a total value of $5,896,415.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,458 shares in the company, valued at $5,292,529.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total value of $4,525,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at $12,801,174.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,051 shares of company stock worth $15,886,215. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.