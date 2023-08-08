Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has $5.35 Million Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management trimmed its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Hershey were worth $5,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 840.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 54,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,557,000 after buying an additional 48,460 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Hershey by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of Hershey by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 17,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hershey by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 46,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,884,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 54.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total transaction of $41,023.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,300,630.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total transaction of $41,023.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,300,630.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.73, for a total transaction of $3,402,141.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,678,316.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 292,911 shares of company stock worth $76,238,787. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on HSY. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $269.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $268.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $261.67.

Hershey Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HSY traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $228.88. 900,496 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,106,885. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.28. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $211.49 and a one year high of $276.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $248.87 and its 200 day moving average is $249.22.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 16.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.192 per share. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.64%.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

