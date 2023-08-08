Picton Mahoney Asset Management Increases Stock Position in Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 (NYSE:WAVC)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its holdings in Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 (NYSE:WAVC – Free Report) by 513.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 298,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned 1.11% of Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 worth $3,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WAVC. Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 348,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after purchasing an additional 93,125 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 by 167.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 82,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 51,755 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 813,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,155,000 after acquiring an additional 166,653 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 in the first quarter worth $1,570,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 in the first quarter valued at about $903,000. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

WAVC stock opened at $10.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.26. Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 has a fifty-two week low of $9.69 and a fifty-two week high of $10.70.

Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on media and entertainment industries.

