Picton Mahoney Asset Management Invests $4.04 Million in Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOCN)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOCN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 387,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,044,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned approximately 1.88% of Blue Ocean Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $162,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Blue Ocean Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $802,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Blue Ocean Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $810,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Blue Ocean Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $900,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Blue Ocean Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $1,142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

BOCN stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.65. 53,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,566. Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.97 and a 52 week high of $10.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.48.

Blue Ocean Acquisition Profile

Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus within the consumer Internet sector in segments, such as online marketplaces, education technology, advertising technology, digital media and enabling technologies, and direct-to-consumer e-commerce businesses.

