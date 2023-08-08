Picton Mahoney Asset Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lowered its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,625 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,003 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.7% in the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.4% in the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 14,772 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.2 %

Honeywell International stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $189.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,845,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,834,407. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $125.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.63 and a 12 month high of $220.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $201.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.02.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.46% and a net margin of 15.08%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.07.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

