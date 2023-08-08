Picton Mahoney Asset Management Purchases New Stake in Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ACRO)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ACRO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,533,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned about 0.58% of Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meteora Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $237,000. Condor Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition by 415.9% during the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 25,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 20,797 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 41,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 16,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition by 823.0% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 41,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 37,000 shares in the last quarter. 75.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition alerts:

Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Stock Performance

NYSE ACRO opened at $10.16 on Tuesday. Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $10.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.15.

Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Profile

Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, consolidation, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus a business combination target on the infrastructure, infrastructure services, and related sectors in North America.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.