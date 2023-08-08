Picton Mahoney Asset Management Sells 7,320 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management cut its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,320 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $5,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 494.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.07. The stock had a trading volume of 10,857,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,458,547. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $48.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $169.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.35.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WFC shares. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.75 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.62.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

