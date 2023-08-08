PIMCO Access Income Fund (PAXS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15 on September 1st

PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.1494 per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th.

PIMCO Access Income Fund Stock Performance

PAXS opened at $15.01 on Tuesday. PIMCO Access Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.85 and a fifty-two week high of $17.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.59 and its 200 day moving average is $14.73.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Access Income Fund

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAXS. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in PIMCO Access Income Fund by 27.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in PIMCO Access Income Fund by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 8,152 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PIMCO Access Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $505,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Access Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $613,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Access Income Fund by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 49,199 shares in the last quarter.

About PIMCO Access Income Fund

PIMCO Access Income Fund is close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of global region. The fund primarily invests in corporate debt, mortgage-related and other asset-backed instruments, government and sovereign debt, taxable municipal bonds, floating-rate income-producing securities with varying maturities.

