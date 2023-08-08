PIMCO High Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:PHK)

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th.
PIMCO High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.2% per year over the last three years.
PIMCO High Income Fund Stock Up 1.2 %
PHK stock opened at $5.13 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.91. PIMCO High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $5.41.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO High Income Fund
About PIMCO High Income Fund
PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high-yield corporate debt obligations.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than PIMCO High Income Fund
- Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks
- Palantir Slips: An Entry Point Comes Into Focus
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- Trex Shares Up As Eco-Friendly Flooring Specialist Beats Views
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Tyson Foods: Is There Any Meat On This Bone?
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.