PIMCO High Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:PHK)

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th.

PIMCO High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.2% per year over the last three years.

PIMCO High Income Fund Stock Up 1.2 %

PHK stock opened at $5.13 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.91. PIMCO High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $5.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO High Income Fund

About PIMCO High Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 91.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,172,498 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,546,000 after acquiring an additional 559,537 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in PIMCO High Income Fund by 119.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 695,363 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 377,903 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in PIMCO High Income Fund by 524.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 302,834 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 254,311 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 514,874 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after buying an additional 201,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 642,357 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,713,000 after buying an additional 145,220 shares during the period. 11.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high-yield corporate debt obligations.

