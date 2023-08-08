Piper Sandler Boosts HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Price Target to $70.00

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on DINO. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of HF Sinclair in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $60.91.

Shares of HF Sinclair stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,967,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,367,535. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.19. HF Sinclair has a 52 week low of $37.12 and a 52 week high of $66.19. The stock has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is 15.28%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 169,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 223,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,968,000 after buying an additional 52,305 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,341,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,848,000 after buying an additional 56,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

